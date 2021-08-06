How to better align sales and marketing teams
Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Although sales and marketing often get lumped into similar categories, their roles, functions and objectives are often different. While both departments are ultimately responsible for bringing new customers in the door, marketers are generally tasked with more creative work like developing ad campaigns and social media content that appeal to a broad audience, while sales reps must be adept at forging one-on-one relationships with prospects to close deals.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0