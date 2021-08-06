How to better align sales and marketing teams

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of maintaining self-care outside of work has been brought to the forefront. Now that many businesses are returning to something more like normal, a lot of companies are exploring ways to offer their employees increased flexibility and a better work-life balance. One idea — that of a four-day workweek — is gaining popularity, but some businesses are hesitant to adopt this or another system for reducing work hours for fear of seeing significant drops in productivity.