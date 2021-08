Overall, 2021 started off on a very strong note for marijuana companies following President Biden's win in November 2020, which provided a strong catalyst. Most people saw Democrats' supportive stance on marijuana legalization as a huge positive. However, President Biden hasn’t really done much that would ensure marijuana legalization at the federal level anytime soon. Due to this slow pace of development, most of the marijuana stocks have taken a dive, including Canopy Growth. Amid this uncertain backdrop and Canopy Growth's (CGC) ongoing transformation, is CGC stock a buy, sell, or hold?