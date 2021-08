Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a variety of options to chose from with cases for a range of different XIs being made by pundits and fans alike over recent days. The boss could opt to keep the same line-up that started the 4-0 win over Everton in our final pre-season friendly on Saturday or he could choose to integrate several Reds into that team that have more recently returned from later holidays, having represented their nations over the summer, such as Fred and Paul Pogba who both appeared from the bench in the weekend’s victory.