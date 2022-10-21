ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: Everything We Know

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lpvuh_0bJiIkrd00

Pogues for life! Fans of Outer Banks thought the show could not get any crazier after a wild series of twists in season 1. However, the Netflix series proved them wrong in season 2 , leaving everyone wanting more — as in season 3 — right away.

Season 2 saw John B ( Chase Stokes ) facing off against Ward ( Charles Esten ) yet again as the Pogues — including Sarah ( Madelyn Cline ), Kiara ( Madison Bailey ), JJ ( Rudy Pankow ) and Pope ( Jonathan Daviss ) — tried to reclaim the $400 million in gold from the Royal Merchant that the homicidal Kook dad stole from them during season 1. The teens also set out on a new treasure hunt for a cross worth its fair share in historical and financial value.

The Camerons — sans Sarah, of course, as she is firmly rooted on Team John B after her father tried to kill her — once again bested the Pogues in the season 2 finale, keeping all the treasure for themselves. However, the friends did escape to an island they have named Poguelandia .

That is not where the shocking developments ended either. John B’s father, Big John ( Charles Halford ), is alive and hiding out in Barbados, where he summoned his former ally Carla Limbrey ( Elizabeth Mitchell ) and informed her that she would have to help his son if she wanted to find a supposedly healing shroud.

Esten spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in July 2021 about the season 2 finale, teasing that Ward’s altercation with John B will only solidify the teen’s relationship with his daughter .

“That’s a really amazing moment where he’s like, ‘What’s more important to me? My anger? My revenge?’ It’s very Star Wars ,” the Nashville alum said. “‘What’s more important now? Is it my dark side? Do I satisfy my dark side in this moment? Or — she’s my light. She’s my light side. Do I go in that direction?’ That’s what those decisions are all about. That’s why he’s our hero and [Ward] is not.”

Although Netflix has yet to renew Outer Banks for season 3, more episodes seem inevitable after its successful season 2 release in July 2021. As for what is ahead, Esten predicted that the sky is the limit.

“I don’t believe [the writers] know. I love that about them,” the actor told Us . “It’s almost, like, if Houdini did a magic trick and goes, ‘OK, I’m going to put myself in this straight jacket and hang myself upside down by this chain, and this train is coming,’ and people go, ‘How do you get out of it?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know. I haven’t figured that part out yet!’”

Scroll through the gallery below to read up on everything we know about season 3 of Outer Banks :

Comments / 0

Related
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry Reveals the Reason He Broke Up With Julia Roberts in the ’90s: I Feared ‘I Could Never Be Enough’

Getting candid about the past. Matthew Perry revealed the heartbreaking reason he decided to end his relationship with Julia Roberts following her 1996 cameo on Friends. “Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line,” the 17 Again star, 53, wrote in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, according to an excerpt published by the U.K. paper The Times on Saturday, October 22. “Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Us Weekly

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44

A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Us Weekly

‘Bachelor’ Alum Madison Prewett and Fiance Grant Michael Troutt Get Marriage License Ahead of Wedding​​ Weekend: Photo

Almost a bride! Bachelor alum Madison Prewett and her fiancé, Grant Michael Troutt, are marking things off their checklist ahead of their wedding weekend. "We just got our marriage license!!!!!!! WHAT!!!!!!" the reality TV personality, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 24, alongside a photo of her and Troutt, 26, posing with […]
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Christina Perri Gives Birth, Welcomes Daughter With Husband Paul Costabile

Girl mom! Christina Perri and husband Paul Costabile have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Friday, October 22. “With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣Pixie Rose Costabile,” the “Jar of Hearts” singer wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 24.
Us Weekly

‘Big Brother’ Winner Cody Calafiore Is Engaged to Girlfriend Cristie LaRatta After 7 Years Together

Ready to wed! After seven years together, Cody Calafiore and Cristie LaRatta are engaged. The Big Brother season 22 winner, 31, announced on Sunday, October 23, via Instagram that he had proposed to LaRatta, 29, one day earlier at sunset. Calafiore presented the social media influencer with a bouquet of white roses and a solitaire diamond ring perched on a gold band.
Us Weekly

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s Best Parenting Quotes Over the Years

Mom and dad! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially parents and they love gushing about their little one. The actor became a father in 2011 when he and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, welcomed their son, Flynn. While the pair split two years later, they continue to coparent. The model’s husband, Evan Spiegel, praised their […]
Us Weekly

Hallmark Actress Lacey Chabert: Inside a Day in My Life

Staying busy but comfy. Lacey Chabert exclusively took Us Weekly with her through a day in her life as she launched her new clothing line. "I have always wanted to have my own clothing line, and especially with HSN, it just seemed like a fit," Chabert, 40, told fans in a video via Instagram in […]
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ Podcast: Her Biggest Revelations About Royal Life

Not holding back. Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast features interviews with other famous women, but the Duchess of Sussex has also revealed plenty about herself. During the podcast's inaugural episode in August 2022, the Suits alum discussed the concept of ambition with her friend Serena Williams. "I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

231K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy