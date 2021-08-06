5 Responses A Climate Scientist Received After Buying An Electric Car

The Government has announced that, by 2030, no purely petrol or diesel cars will be allowed to be sold brand new in the UK and that, by 2035, hybrids will be banned too. In other words, in 14 years’ time, the UK’s new car sales market will be almost entirely electric. That means manufacturers have until then to get a range of electric models on sale and available to us to replace the vast array of petrol, diesel and hybrid cars currently on offer.