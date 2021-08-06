Cancel
Family Relationships

Pandemic-Era Relief Is Drying Up. But Families Still Have Options

By Annie Nova, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the relief programs created during the pandemic to help struggling families are winding down. Yet there will still be some help available. Here's what you need to know. Although everyone wants to leave the pandemic behind, the loss of the financial relief many families received because of the...

Congress & Courts
Money

Will Congress Extend Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Again?

Millions of people are facing a dramatic financial cliff as every federal pandemic unemployment program is set to expire in less than one month. Roughly 7.5 million Americans stand to lose all of their income from one of three federal programs scheduled to end this Labor Day weekend. Another 4.2 million will see their benefits cut down to just their state unemployment payments. While they’ll still receive some money, state unemployment benefits are often not enough to cover living expenses.
Homeless

Biden extends eviction ban. What renters need to know about new 60-day order from the CDC

Days after the federal block on evictions expired on July 31, President Joe Biden's administration issued a new order on Tuesday temporarily extending the moratorium for 60 days. The new order is designed to "target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order.
Real Estate
BGR.com

This little-known stimulus check program gets you up to $25,000 – now there’s more time to apply

One of the most controversial moves by the federal government in response to the coronavirus pandemic under President Biden came just a few days ago. The CDC re-instituted a ban on the eviction of renters for another 60 days. This might sound like a bizarrely constructed sentence — how in the world does the CDC’s remit encompass the relationship between landlords and renters? — but for the health agency’s contention that a flood of renters cast out on the street would (theoretically) exacerbate the pandemic. Thus, the moratorium extension. Which is also related to the rental assistance programs funded by...
Society

Biden is keeping his promises to Americans with disabilities

After the accident, Tyree Brown could barely write her own name. The 2015 car crash injured her spine and rendered the 26-year-old Maryland artist quadriplegic, paralyzing parts of her upper and lower body. Lengthy stints in rehab and a nursing home followed, coupled with painstaking occupational therapy. Beautiful portraits that had once taken Tyree five days to draw can now take her up to a month.
Advocacy
CBS News

Food stamps — now $7 a day — are set to get chopped

Soon after the pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy, food banks were overwhelmed by demand, with cars lined up for miles as people in need waited to pick up groceries. As the hunger crisis worsened, the federal government stepped in to increase food stamp benefits. Now that enhancement is set to...
Business

Fourth Stimulus Check: Are We Any Closer To Another Relief Payment?

(CBS DFW) — The pandemic is still with us almost 17 months after COVID first shut down the economy. While the economy is largely open again, the Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst improving economic conditions and threatens to tap the breaks on the recovery. Some people are still waiting for their finances to improve. Unemployment hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. About half of all states have at least attempted to discontinue the federal unemployment bonus early. The federal eviction moratorium ended July 31, creating another concern for the millions of people still short of food and behind on bills. The need for a fourth stimulus check remains among a millions of Americans. Can they expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

