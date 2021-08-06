Cancel
Loungefly's Geeky Backpacks Are Big Business for Collectible Company Funko

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of Loungefly-branded products soared 132% to $29.6 million during the second quarter. While Loungefly accounted for only 12.5% of Funko's total sales, it is a fast-growing brand and has thrived even during the pandemic. The brand plans to expand its licensing to Major League Baseball, the National Football League,...

