Texas State

North Texas Heats Up This Weekend

By Samantha Davies
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a stretch of below-normal temperatures, a warm-up is taking place. The normal high temperature for early August is 97 degrees. Friday, the high will reach 95 degrees with highs in the upper 90s over the weekend. A ridge in the jet stream will keep any disturbances that could bring...

