New metric shows COVID cut average lifespan by nearly a decade in parts of US
At its peak, COVID-19 drastically reduced the average human lifespan—by as much as nine years in one U.S. state—according to a new longevity metric developed at UCLA. Sociology professor Patrick Heuveline devised the metric, called the mean unfulfilled lifespan, to assess the impact of temporary "shocks" like the novel coronavirus on average length of life. To date, the pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 4.2 million people worldwide.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0