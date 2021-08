According to the 2020 AARP report, “Caregiving in the U.S.,” over five million family caregivers in the United States are caring for their spouses. Spouses are often of similar ages. As couples grow older, one may lose the ability to care for the other. And when a loved one has dementia, the rapid decline in cognitive and physical health may leave the caregiver spouse overwhelmed. Women are often the caregivers and may find themselves with numerous new responsibilities once handled by the ill spouse. Family members can help the caregiving struggle by making a “care plan.”