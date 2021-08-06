Cancel
Cancer

Light therapy helps burn injuries heal faster by triggering growth protein

By University at Buffalo
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight therapy may accelerate the healing of burns, according to a University at Buffalo-led study. The research, published in Scientific Reports, found that photobiomodulation therapy—a form of low-dose light therapy capable of relieving pain and promoting healing and tissue regeneration—sped up recovery from burns and reduced inflammation in mice by activating endogenous TGF‐beta 1, a protein that controls cell growth and division.

