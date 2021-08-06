Evil Dead: The Game Has Been Delayed Until 2022

Intellivision announced late Friday night that they have decided to delay the release of their upcoming game console the Amico, again. The company chose to release the news yesterday evening in both an email to those who had pre-ordered as well as a tweet, burying the bad news in the middle of the night. We have most of the notice for you below to read. Aside from the fact that, at this time, they give no formal release date, they have promised "a very special thank you gift" to be sent out in emails next week to those who pre-ordered. The console has been plagued with release issues since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as they promised to have it out last year along with 20 launch titles that would all be Rated-E as a family console. We'll see in the weeks to come if they can still make a release by the holidays or if this will get pushed into 2022.