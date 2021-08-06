Cancel
Video Games

Evil Dead: The Game Has Been Delayed Until 2022

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to take on the Deadites? You’re going to have to wait a little longer as Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed. The upcoming PvP and co-op chainsaw-em-up was pencilled in for a 2021 but developers Saber Interactive have tweeted that it’s been delayed until February 2021. “We’re targeting...

Bruce Campbell
Ray Santiago
Video Gamespushsquare.com

The Ambitious Crimson Desert Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

Remember when Crimson Desert lit up The Game Awards 2020 with an ambitious trailer that looked almost too good to be true? While a release date wasn't attached to the project at the time, we will now have to wait even longer to play it for ourselves because Pearl Abyss has delayed it to an unspecified date. This is so the team can implement more ideas and mechanics into the full experience to make for an "even deeper, more enriching game".
Video Gamesvg247.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed into September

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has once again been delayed, with developer Ember Lab pushing the game back one month into September in order to polish it. Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which you may remember as the lush action-adventure game that looks like a playable Dreamworks movie, was announced back in June 2020 during Sony’s PS5 Showcase.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Wilderness Survival Game Icarus Delayed Until November

Bad news if you're a fan of alien wilderness survival games: there's an Icarus delay on the cards. Developer RocketWerkz has pushed back the Icarus release date to November, but there's a silver lining in the form of some upcoming beta weekends. What's the reason for this Icarus delay?. Speaking...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Avian skateboarding game SkateBIRD delayed until September

Indie developer Glass Bottom Games has announced that their avian skateboarding action game, SkateBIRD, will be delayed until 16th September. Originally scheduled for an early August release, the developers want to give the game more polish and enable the game to release on all formats simultaneously. Glass Bottom Games give an apology in the new trailer below.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Stray has been delayed to early 2022, new gameplay trailer released

The upcoming Action-Adventure game about a stray cat in a futuristic city just got a brand new gameplay trailer walking through what you might experience when the game officially launches. Speaking of release dates, it has also been revealed that the game has now been delayed slightly to early 2022.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Free-To-Play Xbox Console Exclusive ExoMecha Has Been Delayed To 2022

The impressive looking FPS ExoMecha was scheduled to launch this month, but the team at TwistedRedGames have now confirmed it's been pushed back to Q1 2022. ExoMecha is a free-to-play title heading to PC, and Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S as a console exclusive. It looks to be a mixture of Titanfall and Transformers, with robotic goliaths roaming the map as you battle it out.
Video GamesEngadget

'Diablo Immortal' has been postponed until 2022

Diablo Immortal may be a game for tiny screens, but that doesn't mean it's a small feat of development. For precisely this reason, Activision Blizzard has delayed the release of Diablo Immortal to early 2022. The action RPG was originally supposed to hit iOS and Android devices this year, but...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Horizon Forbidden West has reportedly been delayed to 2022

PlayStation has delayed Horizon Forbidden West to early 2022, according to a report from Bloomberg investigative journalist Jason Schreier. The Japanese gaming giant had publicly been aiming for a holiday 2021 release. Schreier’s report was corroborating previous comments regarding the delay made on the Giant Bomb podcast by VentureBeat‘s Jeff...
Video GamesNME

‘Diablo Immortal’ release has been delayed to 2022

Upcoming mobile RPG Diablo Immortal has had its release date pushed back to 2022, following player feedback from a recent closed alpha test of the game. In a blog post, developer Blizzard Entertainment says “the game is now planned for release in the first half of 2022, which will allow us to add substantial improvements to the whole game”.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Evil Dead: The Game postponed to February 2022

Game developer Boss Team Games has made it official that Evil Dead: the game will be postponed to early next year. The upcoming and one of the most anticipated games based on a TV show has been postponed. It was revealed that the team will now release it sometime in February 2022 with new improvements to the game. They’re going to make time to polish it up further to ensure the best Evil Dead experience for fans and new players alike.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

New World has been delayed for the third time

New World was initially meant to release in 2020 but the Coronavirus complications caused a delay, much like in the rest of the gaming industry. Not many took it badly back then as postponing the game was completely understandable. Fans' patience started to wear slightly thin, however, when the previously...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Amazon Games' MMO 'New World' Delayed Until Late September

Amazon Games announced they would be delaying their highly-anticipated MMO, New World, by a month to make improvements, among other things. The announcement came via the official New World Twitter account early in the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 4. In the tweet, the New World team explained their reasoning behind the delay, citing player feedback and the desire to "smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game."
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is Arriving on PlayStation 4 and 5

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. That’s not might not seem like a surprise given that the original Oxenfree was released on the PlayStation 4. But, given that the game was shown off as part of Nintendo’s Indie stream and only sported the Nintendo Switch and Steam logos, we were beginning to wonder if it was a Switch console exclusive.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Evil Dead The Game Only in 2022, but With Single Player Mode

The release of Evil Dead The Game has been postponed to 2022. The developers need more time as they decided to add a single player mode. BossTeamGames announced that Evil Dead: The Game has suffered a delay and will be released only next year. The project is expected to hit the market in February 2022 and for now the developers are unable to give a more specific date.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Intellivision Amico Has Been Delayed Once More

Intellivision announced late Friday night that they have decided to delay the release of their upcoming game console the Amico, again. The company chose to release the news yesterday evening in both an email to those who had pre-ordered as well as a tweet, burying the bad news in the middle of the night. We have most of the notice for you below to read. Aside from the fact that, at this time, they give no formal release date, they have promised "a very special thank you gift" to be sent out in emails next week to those who pre-ordered. The console has been plagued with release issues since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as they promised to have it out last year along with 20 launch titles that would all be Rated-E as a family console. We'll see in the weeks to come if they can still make a release by the holidays or if this will get pushed into 2022.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Thanks to DualSense Support, Rustler Will Shine on PS5

Available on PC for a while now thanks to Steam Early Access, Rustler is making its way to consoles at the end of the month. Not familiar with the game? Let us enlighten you. Developed by Jutsu Games, Rustler is essentially old-school Grand Theft Auto but set in a Medieval World. That means a top-down perspective, a large amount of freedom and police chases… only in Rustler you’ll be escaping the long arm of the law via horseback. What’s pretty comical, however, is that those chasing you will have flashing lights. Realism be damned!
Video Gamesgamespew.com

36 Years Later, Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta are Getting a Sequel

Remember Moon Cresta? We certainly do and now, thirty-six years later, it’s getting a second sequel in the form of Sol Cresta. What made this shoot-em-up so memorable for us was a) it was one of the first arcade games we played and b) being able to make your ship bigger by adding modules seemed like magic. Are we excited for a sequel? Yes, not so much because of our experiences with the game (we discovered Street Fighter II in the interim and we may have played one or two other games since) but because it’s being handled by Platinum Games.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Apex Legends cross-progression has been delayed until next year

Apex Legends received cross-play between PC and consoles last year, but one of the big things missing from this is proper cross-progression save support. It seems any players looking to make use of this feature will have to wait, as developer Respawn confirms that Apex Legends cross-progression won’t be happening until at least “next year”.

