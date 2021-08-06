Temecula’s Path of Honor Paver Program remembers our heroes

TEMECULA, CA ─ The steps leading to the Letters From Home Memorial and the access ramp are dedicated at Temecula’s Path of Honor, located at the Temecula Duck Pond, 28250 Ynez Road. These two paths are made of permanent granite pavers, each engraved with the names of men and women who have served our nation in our Armed Forces during times of peace and war, at any time in our history from the Revolutionary War through current conflicts. The Path of Honor was founded in 2004 by David Micheal PH1 USN, a decorated WWII Veteran of the Iwo Jima Campaign. The Paver Program’s current and longtime executive director is veteran Michael Bircumshaw, who has kept this program flourishing for many years. Temecula’s Path of Honor is a place to remember and honor our veterans who have served o.