Update: Amber Alert issued in West Jordan cancelled, child safe

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert notification out of West Jordan has been cancelled Friday morning. “The West Jordan Police Department has located the child and the suspect from the Amber Alert,” said a tweet from West Jordan Police Department at 11 a.m. “The child has been safely reunited with family. The suspect was taken safely into custody without incident. We wish to thank the media and public for their assistance.”