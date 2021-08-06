Cancel
DC gyms push for maskless workouts for vaccinated members

By John Domen
WTOP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of D.C. fitness businesses is asking the District to make an exception for vaccinated members from wearing masks while working out. The DC Fitness Alliance, which formed last year, recently approached D.C. leaders with an offer that echoes policies enacted in other places, including New York City, “allowing us to move to a vaccinated-only format, but allow our clients in that format to remove their masks,” said Bryan Myers, president of Solid Core.

