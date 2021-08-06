Cancel
Florida State

Some Florida School Districts Will Require Masks. The Governor May Cut Their Funding

By Joe Hernandez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA battle is brewing in Florida over whether students will have to wear masks when they return to the classroom this fall. Several Florida school districts are keeping their mask mandates in place for the upcoming school year, despite an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that leaves it up to parents to decide whether their children wear face coverings in school. School boards that don't eliminate mask mandates could face the loss of state funding.

