Pirelli is marking the return of "The Cal" with help from 11 major celebrities. The 2022 Pirelli Calendar will include photos of musicians Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Kali Uchis and Saweetie. The 48th edition, which is photographed by Bryan Adams, is called "On the Road" with images taken in Los Angeles and Capri, Italy. It's said to be a "journey bringing together artists of very different nationalities, musical genres, ages and professional backstories," according to Pirelli.