Athletes and entertainers’ concerted efforts to tell their own stories on their own platforms has added to an already oversaturated pool of content. A key to standing out is creating something that feels as authentic as possible, which is no small task when these programs are tethered to the carefully-manicured images of high-profile figures. HBO’s The Shop, created by Paul Rivera with LeBron James and entrepreneur Maverick Carter guiding each conversation, uses the concept of the barbershop as a safe haven for notable guests to have open dialogues about a range of topics.