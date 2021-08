There are several indicators that can reveal one’s engagement level on Instagram, views and likes being one of the key indicators. The dynamism of the Instagram algorithm has made it difficult to be decoded every and made it challenging to get real Instagram likes. This can often lead to confusion regarding which aspects should be given the most priority and what can be compromised. It is important to figure out your goals so you can work in a fruitful direction for your social media marketing strategy, be it increasing output organically or buy real Instagram views and likes. So, if you are wondering which one is the key to growth when it comes to Instagram views vs Instagram likes, here is a comparative description that can help you decide.