Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers 16, Cowboys 3: Top 10 Whitty Observations

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL season kicked off with no major injuries, so call it a victory, even though it was a 16-3 preseason-opening win by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in Canton. Our top 10 Whitty Observations ... 10. LIPSTICK ON A PIG Neither Dak Prescott nor Ben...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Jimmy Johnson
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Steelers 16#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Hall Of Fame Game#Cowboys Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Starter Announces Retirement From NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team of his retirement plans. The Steelers confirmed that Williams, 31, will retire ahead of what would have been his ninth NFL season, all of which were spent with the franchise. "Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Honest Assessment Of Steelers Pass Rusher Melvin Ingram

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash in free agency when the team signed former All-Pro pass rusher Melvin Ingram. Paired alongside T.J. Watt, the Steelers have high expectations for their pass-rushing pair. However, with Watt out of training camp awaiting a new deal, Ingram has been receiving more work than usual.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers notes: Mike Tomlin breaks down 'annoying' end to practice

It wasn’t exactly like a postgame press conference after a high-stakes AFC North matchup, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was answering for a clock management mix-up following Thursday’s practice at training camp. Frustrating for a coach, because it was one of those plays in an intrasquad scrimmage where the defense didn’t necessarily stop the offense, but the offense didn’t execute well enough to finish the job.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malik Hooker signs with the Dallas Cowboys

Malik Hooker has signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Hooker was a first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 as the No. 15 overall pick out of Ohio State. Hooker had a solid start to his career before suffering a torn ACL just seven games into his rookie year. He would battle various injuries in 2018 and 2019 before suffering an Achilles injury that caused him to miss all but two games in 2020.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys vs. Steelers: How Many People Watched?

If there is anything to draw from the NFL's first preseason game Thursday night, it's that fans crave pro football. In any form. The Hall of Fame Game is the NFL's first preseason game each year, kicking off the preseason in Canton, Ohio, as the league and its fans celebrate the enshrinement of a new class of Pro Football Hall of Famers.
NFLFanSided

Could QB Gardner Minshew land with the Dallas Cowboys?

Could (and should) the Jacksonville Jaguars trade second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Dallas Cowboys?. Rookie Trevor Lawrence has been as good as advertised, and it looks like he’s the answer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback woes. In fact, it might be a matter of time before head coach Urban Meyer names him the starter. This would leave Gardner Minshew as the primary back even though he’s had a solid training camp as well.
NFLFOX Sports

Hall of Fame Game: Top moments from Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Thursday night’s highly anticipated NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. You can watch the HOF Game live from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium right now on FOX. Here are the top moments from Thursday's action:. Before...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line is best in NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line has been ranked at the coveted number one spot in the NFL, as per Pro Football Focus’ preseason rankings. Their rankings take into account different defensive schemes and include outside rushing linebackers, if they’re featured in the team’s pass rush as well. Best defensive line...
NFLFanSided

Dallas Cowboys on Hard Knocks: Winners, losers from episode 1

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys premiered on Tuesday and we’re breaking down the winners and losers from episode 1 as best we can. Whenever HBO chose to make the Dallas Cowboys the focus of Hard Knocks for the 2021 NFL season, there was never going to be a shortage for content. From Dak Prescott returning from injury to Jerry Jones generally being himself to America’s Team trying to rebound from a lost 2020 campaign, this team is a goldmine for entertainment. And we saw that on Tuesday’s premiere episode.
NFLCBS Sports

LOOK: Cowboys' Dak Prescott resumes throwing in practice, tosses passes to Amari Cooper

Dak Prescott isn't ready to push the issue just yet regarding his healing shoulder, but he's just about where he wants to be -- given how much time is left before the season opener against Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a shoulder strain two weeks ago and pulled himself from practice early as a precaution, and mostly hasn't been allowed to throw since, as the Dallas Cowboys medical staff prescribes lots of rest. So when owner Jerry Jones noted the injury had "improved dramatically" toward the end of last week, it appeared all was/is going according to plan.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: What Cowboys Are Saying About Dak Prescott’s Shoulder

The Dallas Cowboys were hit with brutal injury luck in 2020, with the most significant injury coming to superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. He’s recovered from his ankle injury, but now a shoulder issue has him sitting back out for the time being. We didn’t see Prescott in the Hall of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy