'We folded -- point blank. Period.' Arizona Cardinals' 3-6 finish in 2020 'really frustrating'

Smith saw his usage decrease during his three seasons in Atlanta, relying on his speed and hands to see meaningful snaps for the Falcons. His skill set fits well within Kliff Kingsbury's preferred 10 personnel play design, which eliminates an in-line tight-end and has one running back in the backfield with four wide receivers. Smith can be used as a third-down back or as a receiver and also adds depth behind Chase Edmonds and James Conner, who both have decorated injury histories. However, he isn't a fantasy-relevant player unless either of the starting backs suffers an injury, making Smith nothing more than a situational waiver wire acquisition in 2021.