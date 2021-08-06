Cancel
NFL

'We folded -- point blank. Period.' Arizona Cardinals' 3-6 finish in 2020 'really frustrating'

By Josh Weinfuss
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. -- Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't waste any time at Arizona Cardinals' training camp addressing the ghost of last season. In the first team meeting, in the Renaissance Hotel across the street from State Farm Stadium, Kingsbury talked about how 2020 ended -- in a tailspin, with the Cardinals finishing the season 3-6, losing to two third-string quarterbacks in two win-and-your-in games before missing the playoffs. He talked about how this year's edition of the Cardinals could prevent history from repeating itself.

