Ubisoft has announced that the official beta by Riders Republic will be available August 23-25 ​​on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC consoles; both from Epic Games and Ubisoft Connect. What is known as one of the freshest and most different games of the French firm in recent years, a great successor to STEEP, will allow us to test a total of three races during the indicated dates. Let’s take a look at everything that awaits us in the beta.