The Vatican is in Europe, so they use the euro as currency, right?. The Vatican is actually not a part of the European Union or the eurozone, though a special agreement with EU-member Italy allows the Vatican to use Europe’s common currency. Like the eurozone countries, the Vatican mints its own version of the euro coins, though it does not issue paper notes. Since the Vatican euro first came into existence in 2002, it has usually depicted the current pontiff, with certain exceptions: a “sede vacante” version was issued following the death of Pope St. John Paul II, and the current coins display Pope Francis’ coat of arms rather than his portrait.