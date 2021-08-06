Fantasy Baseball Category Boosters

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. As we wind down to the final two months plus of the season, we peruse the leaderboards to see what’s going on. In this installment of the buy or sell series, we analyze one ace pitcher with a deeper league outfielder that improved his plate discipline. Drafted as an ace, Aaron Nola hasn’t produced like many of us expected. I noticed his struggles in the shadow zone that we’ll discuss later. Someone like Harrison Bader doesn’t pop off the page but provides value with the power and speed. Given Bader’s defensive ability and improved plate discipline, it’s helping keep his real-life and fantasy production afloat. Let’s look at the surface and underlying metrics to help understand whether to buy or sell their current production.