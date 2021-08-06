Cancel
Get To Know Sparks, Your Favorite Band's Favorite Band

By Allyson McCabe
 6 days ago
Influential, underrated, and overlooked—that has long been the prevailing view of the musical duo Sparks, which counts among its most ardent fans Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols, Stephen Morris of Joy Division/New Order and the pop producer Jack Antonoff. The Sparks story begins in 1960s Los Angeles, where the music scene was dominated by the California sound popularized by the Beach Boys and the folk rock artists of Laurel Canyon. While enrolled as students at UCLA, Ron Mael and his younger brother Russell were attracted to entirely different sounds.

