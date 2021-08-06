Get To Know Sparks, Your Favorite Band's Favorite Band

Karen Black, one of the quintessential actors of Hollywood’s New Wave, could play many kinds of women, but she particularly excelled at vulnerable free spirits both liberated and damaged by the counterculture. With her ski-slope nose and her famously close-set, almost-crossed eyes, she had a beauty that was often described as offbeat, and an acting style to match—she could do a kind of disaffected seventies vacuity along with an ardent, out-there emotional directness. In “Five Easy Pieces,” Black played Rayette Dipesto, the waitress girlfriend of Jack Nicholson’s well-bred, self-loathing rebel. Rayette is sweet and sexy and annoying, prone to baby talk and sulking. Nicholson’s character cheats on her and ultimately abandons her at a highway gas station. But Black enriches the role with occasional flashes of dignity—and one of the ways she does so is by singing. In another sort of movie and another sort of performance, the clinging, clueless girlfriend who wants to be the next Tammy Wynette would have opened her mouth and warbled—ha ha—off-key. But Black had a lovely voice and excellent control over it, and when she breaks into song, sitting next to a stony-faced Nicholson on a long road trip, we catch a glimpse of Rayette transcending her limitations.