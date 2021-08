We are hearing about the Google Pixel 5a since the beginning of 2021 & until now, there was no information on exactly when Google has planned to launch this year’s budget Pixel. Well, Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech has now spilled the beans by revealing that the Pixel 5a is launching this month on the 26th! So, the countdown has begun, as we now have almost three weeks left for the official launch. And if you don’t know, we already know how the Pixel 5a looks like, thanks to the leak back in February this year.