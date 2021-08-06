Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/6/21

I don’t know about you, but I feel much more enthused talking about the Yankees of late. The trade deadline has come and gone, the team has made some key improvements, and now they’ll attempt to make a charge through the dog days of summer. The pack of playoff contenders have a decent lead on the Yanks, but the wild card is already within striking distance and the gap is far from insurmountable. The past month has been filled with winning baseball, outside of an odd and improbable series in Boston — and a rematch isn’t far off the horizon.