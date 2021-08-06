Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/6/21

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of moving up in the playoff hunt. I endorse it. The situation looked pretty dicey on Thursday night. The Yankees had. Gary Sánchez to the COVID-IL, the Mariners had a late lead, and considering that New York had no planned starter for Friday, the team was staring back-to-back losses in the eye. Thankfully, Joey Gallo picked a good time for his first homer in pinstripes, a beautiful, arcing 331-foot poke into the short porch. It didn’t even rank among the five furthest-hit balls on Thursday (condolences to Jonathan Davis’ 380-foot fly out), but it didn’t matter. The Yankees were up, and they held that lead despite a very shaky Aroldis Chapman.

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Ryan
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Homer
Person
Asher Wojciechowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Pinstripe Alley#The Covid Il#Al Wild Card#Rays#Nw Radio#Ab#Bp#Sdsteelersfan#Lasagna#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBtimestelegram.com

Yankees' Field of Dreams game vs. White Sox: Here's everything you need to know

"If you build it, they will come." Well, Major League Baseball built it in Iowa, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will take center stage Aug. 12 in the "Field of Dreams Game" to be played on a new baseball field constructed in Dyersville, near the movie set of the iconic 1989 film starring Kevin Costner.
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Tickets for Yankees, White Sox ‘Field of Dreams’ game reaches record price | How to buy your own tickets

The “Field of Dreams” meeting between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa, this Thursday is unique in more ways than one. According to TickPick, tickets for the contest on the secondary market are the most expensive for an MLB regular season game on record. The average purchase price is $1,413.63 and the most expensive ticket available is $3,972, according to TickPick.
MLBFanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge claps back at MLB analyst’s take on play at plate

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals played into the wee hours of Tuesday morning, though many fans probably went to sleep angry sometime around the bottom of the ninth. Before staying up an additional hour in bed, wide-eyed and feverishly refreshing Twitter to catch the final score, though....
MLBPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/11/21

Sports Illustrated | Emma Baccellieri: Monday night’s nearly five-hour extravaganza between the Yankees and Royals was an excruciating, exhilarating, exhausting affair. Records were broken, runs scored in the absurdest of fashions, and the most improbable names provided the most telling contributions. After such a sluggish, uneventful start, the middle-to-late innings were a rollercoaster of feelings, with each successive peak and dip of emotion more intense than the last. Every time the Yankees scored, the Royals would answer back in the bottom of the inning, to the point where no lead felt safe.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brett Gardner batting leadoff for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees listed Brett Gardner as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Gardner will bat leadoff and play in centerfield, while Jonathan Davis hits the bench. Gardner has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 12.5 fantasy points against the...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Every Once In A While, There’s A Diamond In The Rougned

When the Yankees acquired Rougned Odor in a trade on April 6, most fans said, “Oh yeah, he’s the guy who punched Batista”. No more, though…. Take any winning Yankees team and you’ll always find at least two position players who came along to serve as role players on star-studded teams.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Gary Sánchez tests positive for COVID as Yankees’ situation grows more ridiculous

On Monday, Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Jordan Montgomery tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, COVID-19 rested. Then on Thursday, hours before first pitch of a pivotal Yankees/Mariners Wild Card playoff race showdown, Gary Sánchez tested positive for COVID-19. This week’s news comes, of course, on the...
MLBFanSided

Yankees: Luke Voit won’t be going away quietly after Anthony Rizzo trade

When the New York Yankees traded for first baseman Anthony Rizzo before the deadline, most fans quickly wrote off Luke Voit. But it had nothing to do with his baseball abilities. He just couldn’t stay healthy in 2021 and has largely been dealing with injuries since his arrival in 2018. It’d be tough to call his tenure in New York a tenable situation, even with his incredible 2020 campaign.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees have hard Clint Frazier questions looming | Analysis

KANSAS CITY — Aaron Boone had a point. The Yankees have taken so many punches of late with the coronavirus sidelining four players and various injuries hitting out of nowhere. How would the Yankees fit Clint Frazier into the mix in the majors when he’s finally healthy?. Pffft. “Every time...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

I don’t know about you, but I feel much more enthused talking about the Yankees of late. The trade deadline has come and gone, the team has made some key improvements, and now they’ll attempt to make a charge through the dog days of summer. The pack of playoff contenders have a decent lead on the Yanks, but the wild card is already within striking distance and the gap is far from insurmountable. The past month has been filled with winning baseball, outside of an odd and improbable series in Boston — and a rematch isn’t far off the horizon.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Luke Voit returns, as Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19

It is another day in the lives of the 2021 New York Yankees. And that means more adversity for the club to try and overcome, this time in the form of COVID-19 removing Anthony Rizzo from the Yankees’ lineup for the near-future. The recent acquisition and fan favorite tested positive after Saturday’s victory, and thus Luke Voit has returned from his rehab assignment in Scranton.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Nestor Cortes vs. Tyler Anderson

After three straight series wins, the Yankees are calling on Nestor Cortes to stifle the bats of a Mariners team fresh off taking two of three from Tampa. There is very little history between the two pitchers on the mound tonight and their opponents. In one career appearance against Seattle,...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Deivi García, Adam Warren, and the future at shortstop

Good afternoon everyone, let’s open up the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Darth_Lazarus asks: Keith Law did an interview where he talked about Deivi Garcia’s delivery being completely different this...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 8, Royals 6: I hated it but they won

I know that when I’m sitting around on a Monday, I want the Yankees to play a five-hour game against a team in the middle of a rebuild. The Yankee bullpen was literally, historically inept, blowing four saves in a single game, but somehow still managed to win this game in extra innings, beating the Royals 8-6.
NFLPinstripe Alley

Stephen Ridings could be the Yankees’ latest hidden gem

On Tuesday, the world got to see a glimpse of the Yankees minor leaguer Stephen Ridings when he relieved Luis Gil in the Bombers’ victory. Given his unsung background, he certainly isn’t a household name, but his performance that day raised hundreds of eyebrows. Where did this guy come from?

Comments / 0

Community Policy