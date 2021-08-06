Cancel
Saints wait for a quarterback in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

By John Sigler
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams that don’t have a viable starting quarterback are best served by continuing to take swings at the plate until they make contact, and that’s an approach we could see the New Orleans Saints employ if neither Taysom Hill nor Jameis Winston prove they have what it takes in 2021. That’s also true of backups Trevor Siemian and rookie draft pick Ian Book — we shouldn’t rule out the Saints to target a passer in 2022 just because they drafted one in 2021.

