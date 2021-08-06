Saints wait for a quarterback in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

You had officials at practice today. What were you hoping to see with them watching practice today?. "They're here for two and a half days. It happens every training camp. Tonight, they'll present rule changes and points of emphasis in the meeting. These guys are league officials, so, they're talking to receivers about alignment and any other questions our players have. It's good to get our league officials out here for a period of time to get used to what will be called and what's not called in games. Of course, the video meeting every year will be good for our players to see. It's good not just for the younger players but all of our guys to see."