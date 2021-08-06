Cancel
Global investors chase safer money market, bond funds on virus woes – Lipper

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Global investors took shelter in safer money market and bond funds in the week to Aug. 4, as the rapidly spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 dampened hopes for a faster recovery from the pandemic, with some economic data already showing signs of a slowdown. Data from Lipper showed...

wsau.com

ValueWalk

JPMorgan Chase Hires Teen Executive To Pitch Bitcoin Fund to Old Wealthy Investors

JPMorgan Chase has made a major move in the crypto world, after creating a private Bitcoin fund for wealthy clients. This fund is geared towards older white men in their early 90s, so naturally JPMorgan had trouble pitching it to prospective clients. However, JPMorgan has found their solution, they have hired knowledgeable businessman and TikTok star Teen Executive to pitch the fund to their older investors.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian emerging shares rise as taper fears ease

* Indian shares, rupee gain ahead of inflation data * Philippine c.bank seen holding key rate - Reuters poll * Thai baht bearish bets highest in six years - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most emerging markets in Asia rose on Thursday, with India and Indonesia leading the gains, as a tame U.S. inflation reading temporarily eased fears that the Federal Reserve would begin policy normalisation, while regional currencies were mixed. India's Nifty 50 added 0.4% to climb for a fourth straight day, and the rupee appreciated about 0.3% ahead of monthly retail inflation data due later in the day. A Reuters poll showed the country's retail inflation in July slowed to a three-month low, bringing it back within the central bank's target range and likely becoming the lowest inflation print since May. "The Reserve Bank of India is likely to continue with accommodative stance even if there is an uptick in CPI projection for this fiscal," Arnob Biswas, FX research head at SMC Global Securities said. With steady foreign inflows into India and a likely lower CPI reading will push the rupee higher, Biswas said, adding that the currency may dip below 73.70 by August-end as the Fed's tapering narrative cannot be ruled out. In the Philippines, equities declined as much as 1.8% as the country grapples with rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, while Indonesian shares added 0.8%. Currencies in the region were mixed despite a slight moderation in U.S. inflation for July knocking the U.S. dollar off its four-month highs and temporarily easing concerns of a faster normalisation timeline by the Fed. "It stands to reason that U.S. Treasury yields and U.S. dollar being contained after a recent pick-up is not to be mistaken for a sustained capitulation; certainly not on account of one CPI data point," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank. South Korea's won weakened 0.3% to hit its lowest since October as the country battled to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak, while Singapore dollar slipped 0.15%. The Philippine peso showed some resilience in the face of surging virus cases, adding 0.2% ahead of a central bank policy meeting where it is expected to hold its key interest rate at record-low of 2%, a Reuters poll showed. Analysts at Dutch bank ING expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hold the key rate steady, but added that "a possible reduction in the reserve requirement is now likely to help shore up liquidity support". Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed investors remained bearish towards most Asian currencies, with the Thai baht faring the worst as economies across the region continued to struggle with Delta variant outbreaks, while strength in the dollar also weighed. Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields tick lower to 6.341% ** Taiwan dollar appreciates 0.2% ** Thai c.bank eyes credit market to help kick-start economy Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.00 -6.4 <.N2 -0.20 2.08 9 25> China.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Fund managers position for transitory U.S. inflation

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Based on expectations that U.S. inflation will be transitory and that the Federal Reserve will clearly communicate its plans to taper asset purchases, major global fund managers say they remain invested in risky assets. Fund managers interviewed on the Reuters Global Markets Forum since last week appeared...
Marketswsau.com

Bearish bets held steady on Asian FX as virus woes persist: Reuters poll

(Reuters) – Investors remained bearish towards most Asian currencies, with the Thai baht faring the worst as economies across the region continued to struggle with Delta variant outbreaks, while strength in the dollar also weighed, a Reuters poll found. Short bets were slightly raised on the Chinese yuan, Singapore dollar...
BusinessZacks.com

4 Bond ETFs to Play If Rates Rise

Rising rate worries could be starting to bother both equity and bond markets. Two Federal Reserve officials recently said that the U.S. economy is advancing steadily. Though the labor market still has room for improvement, inflation is running high and may compel the Fed to taper QE. Atlanta Federal Reserve...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from two-week low, talk focuses on China's policy options for stimulus

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Thursday recovered from a two-week low against the dollar hit in the previous session, reflecting the dollar's retreat in global markets after a cooling U.S. inflation dampened expectations for an earlier Federal Reserve tapering. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4754 per dollar, 77 pips or 0.12% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4831. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4752 at midday, 38 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It hit a low of 6.4890 on Wednesday, the weakest since July 28. Traders said despite the gains in the spot prices, the yuan remained stuck in a tiny range of 30 pips in morning session. Official data released on Wednesday showed that China's new bank loans fell in July to their lowest in nine months while broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin the country's economic recovery. While the PBOC highlighted policy stability in its second quarter monetary policy report and dampened market expectations for aggressive monetary easing including interest rate cuts, analysts were debating what Beijing would do next. "Looking ahead, we think fiscal policy implementation is likely to accelerate, and the remaining unissued special bonds will likely ease the fear of a further total social financing (TSF) slowdown," Citi analysts said in a note. However, Goldman Sachs still sees chances for more monetary easing measures. "The weak credit data and the recent resurgence of virus increased the likelihood of incremental policy easing in our view," they said in a note. "We continue to expect one more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut later this year, and expect government bond net issuance to increase in the next few months which would support overall TSF growth." Different easing approaches could have different impact on the financial markets, and monetary easing could put downside pressure on the yuan in the short term. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.867 from the previous close of 92.893, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4769 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4754 6.4831 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4752 6.479 0.06% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.82% Spot change since 2005 27.82% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.69 98.67 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.867 92.893 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4769 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6558 -2.71% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A bond market peak

Financial markets have hit a lot of peaks this year — everything from monster year-over-year earnings, unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy support, and weekly stock market milestones. Driving the news: Corporate bond prices were no exception — leading to record low yields. But that trend has started to reverse course.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold gains over 1 per cent as US Dollar slips from four-month peak

On Wednesday, the precious yellow metal US gold futures’ prices had recouped some of their losses stomached last week with American currency beating a hasty retreat from a roughly four-month trough, as tepid US Consumer Price Index in July had offset concerns over a potential bet on rate-hike alongside an ease of fiscal support for the economy as early as by next month.
Marketsetftrends.com

4 Vanguard ETFs to Get Total U.S. Bond Market Exposure Across All Durations

There are times when an investor wants aggregate U.S. bond exposure and other times when targeted duration (short or long) is necessary given the current market environs—whatever the need, Vanguard offers suitable ETFs. In this case, it’s getting U.S. bond exposure that strikes a chord with investors transparency, liquidity, diversification,...
Businesswsau.com

Marketmind – The price of U.S. recovery

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. One way or another, Wednesday’s U.S. July inflation print could prove key for markets torn between strong data that suggests the time for withdrawing stimulus is nearing and concern that a resurgent delta COVID variant could stall growth. For two months,...
Businesskitco.com

German bond yields give up rise after U.S. price data

(Recasts with U.S. inflation data) Aug 11 (Reuters) - Benchmark German bond yields dipped from near two-week highs on Wednesday after crucial U.S. inflation figures came as expected, offering no additional fuel to speculation about when the Fed might taper its bond buying. The data showed U.S. consumer price increases...
Marketsconnectcre.com

CBRE Global Investors Closes Its Largest Value-Add Fund at $2.3B

CBRE Global Investors, headquartered in Manhattan, said Tuesday it had reached the final close of CBRE Strategic Partners U.S. Value 9, L.P. At $2.3 billion, it’s the firm’s largest value-added fund to date, with equity commitments to the fund and its co-investment vehicles from 23 institutional investors worldwide. The fund,...
Economykitco.com

China July bank loans fall to 9-mth low, modest policy easing expected

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's new bank loans fell more than expected in July to their lowest in nine months while broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin the country's economic recovery. The world's second-largest economy...
Economywincountry.com

India, U.S. seeing fund inflows after China crackdown – Mark Mobius

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India, the United States and parts of other emerging markets have seen fund inflows redirected from China as recent regulatory crackdowns in the world’s second-biggest economy have spooked markets, according to veteran investor Mark Mobius. “I would say half the money has just left … But I...
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Global shares mixed as virus fears temper market optimism

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Tuesday as optimism about a gradual economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was tempered by worries over the variants spreading rapidly in some nations. France's CAC 40 was little changed in early trading, inching up to 6,813.29, while Germany's DAX gained nearly...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks mixed as investors eye US inflation

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were mixed at midday on Tuesday as investors weighed positive corporate earnings against a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, ahead of key US inflation data on Wednesday. While vaccinations are being rolled out, infection rates continue to climb around the world, forcing some governments...

