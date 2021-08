Deadpool star and producer Ryan Reynolds thinks that the franchise’s third installment will begin production sometime in 2022. Since the Disney buyout of Fox, many have wondered when the Marvel Cinematic Universe would add The Fantastic Four and the X-Men to its roster. While a new Fantastic Four film has been confirmed to be in development, there is no definitive word on when the Mutants will enter the MCU. Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, seems to think that his iconic character will get a new film sooner rather than later.