Analysis: Once again, Cuba blames the US embargo for its domestic problems. It’s not that simple

On the evening of Aug. 6, 1994, Fidel Castro appeared on state television after a rare anti-government protest erupted in Havana. The country was going through the worst of the severe economic crisis that followed the end of subsidies from the collapsed Soviet Union. He asked the population to tolerate all kinds of scarcities in the name of the revolution while he resisted desperately needed economic reforms. That night he had a two-word response to the question, “What do you believe is the fundamental reason behind the recent events?”