Justin Bieber expressed his support for US gymnast Simone Biles after her controversial decision to pull out of Olympic competition to focus on her mental health. “Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!” the 27-year-old Canadian pop star wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.”