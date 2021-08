ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Thursday at Capital Credit Union Park, 8-3. Green Bay was behind early as they were down two before they took a swing. The Booyah halved their deficit in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of a leadoff home run by Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi). It was his third home run of the season.