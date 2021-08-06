Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beloit, WI

Timber Rattlers drop error-laden decision to Beloit

By Jim Scott
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

BELOIT, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were charged with five errors leading to four unearned runs scoring for the Beloit Snappers on Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium. Four was the margin of victory as the Beloit beat the Rattlers 8-4. Thomas Dillard, who was 3-for-3 on the night, gave Wisconsin (38-42) a 1-0 lead with a long, solo home run to center in the top of the first inning. The homer was Dillard’s 16th of the season.

wixx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Beloit, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kameron Misner
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi#The Beloit Snappers#Rattlers 8 4#Mesa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

How 'Jeopardy!' got the host decision so, so wrong

New York (CNN Business) — I'll take Epically Terrible Ideas for $200... In perhaps the most uninspired choice in game show history, "Jeopardy!" announced it is replacing legendary host Alex Trebek with two successors: a guy few people have heard of, and an actress who has expressed some questionable opinions about vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy