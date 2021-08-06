Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Promises, promises and more promises

By Delaware Gazette
Delaware Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is a promise from the Bible? In God’s word a promise is a declaration that one will do a particular thing and it will happen. In the New Testament there are 520 promises from God to each of us. Hebrews 13:8 promises that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. To provide a promise, the answer must be yes and amen: 2 Corinthians 1:20. Grace be to you and peace from God our Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ is stated in 2 Corinthians 2:1. That is a perfect statement and promise for today … peace and grace.

www.delgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionaries#Word Of God#Will Of God#Americans#Romans#Colossians#Hebrews 11 1#Heavenly Father
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionJournal Tribune

Is America One nation under God...or a broken nation under none?

In Proverbs 15:4, we read: “A wholesome tongue is a tree of life, but perverseness in it breaks the spirit.”. Have you ever been to a concert or heard a symphony where the music touched your soul? Do you remember what it felt like?. As college ministers, we usually had...
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – Nothing but Jesus

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Psalm 63:1-5. How desperately we seek after God demonstrates our dependence on Him. For those filled with pride and achievement, they do not need a God to save them. How desperate are you for Jesus?. David writes about how his...
Religionam630theword.com

I Have Hope in Jesus!

Do you need hope? Hope that God has more for you? Hope that better days are coming? Hope that your current circumstance is not your final circumstance?. The story of Lazarus offers that hope. Lazarus, Jesus' best friend, was very sick. When Jesus got the news, he waited three days to go to the home of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus. During those three days, Lazarus died. And then Jesus shows up. When Jesus arrived at the home of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus, things were a mess. Lazarus was dead and buried. Mary and Martha were angry and grieving. And Jesus was moved to the point of tears. In those days, it was the custom to bury the dead in tombs; caves were carved out of the rocky hills and then covered with a large stone. And then we read what happens when Jesus goes to the tomb.
Religionbyuicomm.org

Devotional cover: Aligning with the light of Christ

Kevin Redd, the BYU-Idaho campus recreation advisor, gave his devotional address, “Aligning with the Light,” on Aug. 10. Redd encouraged students to turn to Jesus Christ and His everlasting light for support and comfort during difficult times. “Whatever the circumstances we find ourselves in when we experience trials, we will...
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

The Cross Makes Prayer Possible

“Since he did not spare even his own Son but gave him up for us all, won't he also give us everything else?" Because God is always good, he puts your good even above his own. This is the Good News—that the King sacrifices himself for his people. In fairy...
Religiontimesexaminer.com

SALTY SEZ - Promises

My words today are directed primarily to those of you who have a relationship with Jesus, although I hope they might encourage others to seek such a relationship. I hear people talking about all these things that are going on, saying they make no sense at all. Today they tell you one thing, tomorrow they tell you the opposite. It’s this-and-that and back-and forth everywhere. For my Christian brethren who understand who is actually running this world things make perfect sense. That old serpent, Satan, knows his time is running out and he is trying everything he can think of to thwart God’s plans. He knows that many Christians are easily swayed and can be pulled off course if they think their leadership is working for them.
ReligionHampshire Review

Why the Church is necessary

In previous articles, we’ve seen how the church is the gathered people of God. It’s not a building, but the people, that makes up the church. The people of God also have a purpose for being in the world. They are brought together for worship, nurture, and to be a witness of grace. All of this is a reminder that the church is a necessary part of the world God has given us.
ReligionWilliamson Daily News

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski: Here's the truth about Jesus

“And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the Living God” (Matthew 16:16). This was the moment Jesus decided to reveal his true identity to his disciples. Becoming famous, there were numerous conversations about him. Some said that he was Elijah or just another prophet. There were many rumors about him and much false information. Similarly, we see the same situation today. Some people try to equate Jesus with other gods or belittle him as just another prophet. Film producers have smeared him as a flawed character like a common man. Christ said that Peter’s answer was revealed to him by Heaven. Only through the Bible can we know the truth and find the real Jesus.
Religionbyfaithonline.com

Devotion for August 10

We all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another. For this comes from the Lord who is the Spirit (1 Cor. 3:18). French mathematical genius, Blaise Pascal, spent years running from God—like so many...
ReligionFrontiersman

Life’s path is good for the soul

“Where did the trail go?” My son Steven, my husband Kerry, and I were hiking the Cascade trail that leads from Byers Lake to the top of Kesugi Ridge. Years ago, the old trail to the ridge was primitive. I recall scrambling up the steep mountainside using both hands and feet to climb tree roots as if they were a ladder. (My husband loved that primitive trail. Me—not so much.) The new trail is a steady climb on a solid trail full of switchbacks.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

The church makes an essential difference

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. A story is told of a poor, tiny, struggling church located in a seaside coastal village of England. The church was destroyed by a storm and, after much consideration, the congregation decided not to rebuild. The parishioners simply couldn’t afford it.
ReligionSidney Daily News

Why do you need a local church home?

Why do I need to go to Church? That is a question we often hear. I ask my non-church attending friends if they are worshipping in a local congregation. And they respond with, “Why do I need to go to church?” I can just worship in my living room. I worship best sitting in the woods near a stream. I can worship God anytime I want. I don’t need to go to a church to be spiritual. And they do have a point.
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Give generously as Christ gave

Antioch is a city that should be etched in the minds and hearts of Christians. It was a major city in northern Syria. Here the first majority Gentile church was planted, and Antioch became the springboard for missions throughout the Roman Empire. And it was here believers were first called Christians (Acts 11:26). Luke tells us how the church there got started.
Religionlawofliberty.com

Dealing With Sin

In Ezra 9, after leading the second group of captives back to the land of Israel, Ezra had to reform the people spiritually. Although Ezra lived under the Old Covenant, how he did so demonstrates the proper way to deal with sin. He was shocked at sin (vv. 1-4). When...
Religionglasgowcourier.com

'You Are the Light of the World'

"Now, there are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit." A gift is something given willingly to someone without payment. A Birthday gift, for example. We don't earn birthday gifts, do we? Our birth is out of our control. We just happen to be born on that particular day. Our text says there are spiritual gifts, too. These gift are freely given by God. We don't earn or merit them.
ReligionCurrent-Argus

COVID-19 and Christianity

It is a failure of Christianity when a secular Government must step up and enforce as rule of law that which Christians should have a moral, ethical, and faithful obligation to do without governmental enforcement. The matter becomes outright sinful when Christians then complain about a presumed degradation of liberty, violation of rights, and overreach of Governmental authority when they refuse to comply, even though doing so is the genuine expression of Christian witness.
Religionfremontcountycrusader.com

The Old Cowboy Preacher: Father of Lies

Proverbs 1:7 “ The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.”. We live in a nation of fools, our human knowledge has over shadowed our God given wisdom. Knowledge comes from man written books, wisdom comes from the God written book, the Holy Bible.
Religionam630theword.com

How to Be a Joy-Giver

We all want to live a joy-filled life. Right? But the way we experience joy can often be confusing – if we listen to the wrong voices. A pastor tells of a beautiful lesson learned one day when he casually wished one of his older church members a good day. The man remarked, "They're all good days, Pastor. It's what we put into each day that changes them." A simple life is a joy-filled life. Joy is the deeply rooted confidence that God is in control. When our lives are under the control of God, they will be simple lives characterized by joy.
Religiondailyscripture.net

Lord, How Often Shall I Forgive My Brother?

21 Then Peter came up and said to him, "Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?" 22 Jesus said to him, "I do not say to you seven times, but seventy times seven.23 "Therefore the kingdom of heaven may be compared to a king who wished to settle accounts with his servants. 24 When he began the reckoning, one was brought to him who owed him ten thousand talents; 25 and as he could not pay, his lord ordered him to be sold, with his wife and children and all that he had, and payment to be made. 26 So the servant fell on his knees, imploring him, `Lord, have patience with me, and I will pay you everything.' 27 And out of pity for him the lord of that servant released him and forgave him the debt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy