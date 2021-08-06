Promises, promises and more promises
What is a promise from the Bible? In God’s word a promise is a declaration that one will do a particular thing and it will happen. In the New Testament there are 520 promises from God to each of us. Hebrews 13:8 promises that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. To provide a promise, the answer must be yes and amen: 2 Corinthians 1:20. Grace be to you and peace from God our Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ is stated in 2 Corinthians 2:1. That is a perfect statement and promise for today … peace and grace.www.delgazette.com
Comments / 0