Promises, promises and more promises

Do you need hope? Hope that God has more for you? Hope that better days are coming? Hope that your current circumstance is not your final circumstance?. The story of Lazarus offers that hope. Lazarus, Jesus' best friend, was very sick. When Jesus got the news, he waited three days to go to the home of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus. During those three days, Lazarus died. And then Jesus shows up. When Jesus arrived at the home of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus, things were a mess. Lazarus was dead and buried. Mary and Martha were angry and grieving. And Jesus was moved to the point of tears. In those days, it was the custom to bury the dead in tombs; caves were carved out of the rocky hills and then covered with a large stone. And then we read what happens when Jesus goes to the tomb.