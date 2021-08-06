Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

James Baldwin: On speaking the naked truth to a country caught in a lie of its pretended humanism

By Common Dreams
milwaukeeindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonoring the loss and the inestimable gifts left behind, we mark what would have been the 97th birthday of James Baldwin. An incandescent writer, masterful orator, out gay Black man, and fierce advocate for justice who long and incisively spoke “the naked truth” about the racist history of a country “caught in the lie of their pretended humanism… cruelly trapped between what we would like to be and what we actually are.”

www.milwaukeeindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Baldwin
Person
Medgar Evers
Person
Malcom X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Americans#Fbi#Railroads#Other White#Jewish#Fbi#Negroes#The American Dream#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Educationzinnedproject.org

Aug. 2, 1924: James Baldwin Born

The paradox of education is precisely this — that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated. — James Baldwin, A Talk to Teachers. Novelist, essayist, playwright, poet, and social critic James Baldwin was born on Aug. 2, 1924, in...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

40 Year Old James Baldwin Interview That’s Still Relevant Today (video)

Writer and poet James Baldwin was way ahead of his time. He lived the life he wanted to live unapologetically and championed for the black race and was an admitted LGBTQ individual at the same time. He moved to Paris for a while to see what life was like for a Black man there and he felt it was a much better place than America. In this interview, he talks about racism and the ingrained fear that white people have of Black people, and the lack of trust that Black people often have for white people because of American history. Ironically much of what he says still holds true today, 40 years later.
MusicWashingtonian.com

Fort Reno Concerts, DIY Video Games, and James Baldwin’s Birthday: Things to Do in DC, August 2-4

We’ve got concerts at Fort Reno, DIY video games, and free fun at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Happy Birthday to James Baldwin. Honoring a legend: Today would have been James Baldwin’s 97th birthday. Authors Darnell Moore, Marlon Peterson, and Kiese Laymon—who have all written memoirs exploring Black manhood—will discuss Baldwin’s lasting legacy in “Historically Speaking: Reflecting on the work of James Baldwin and Black Masculinity,” a talk from the National Museum of African American History and Culture Museum. Monday 8/2 at 7 PM; Free, register here.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Upcoming Performance Of ‘To Awaken The Sleeper’ At Colorado Music Festival Was Inspired By James Baldwin

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Music Festival at Chautauqua Auditorium will premiere a composition by Joel Thompson on Thursday inspired by the words of James Baldwin, echoing the sentiment of the influential author about the progress the nation has made and the work that still needs to be done. Portrait of American author James Baldwin (1924 – 1987), New York, New York, 1975. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images) “Given the sort of turmoil as it relates to race in our society, Baldwin’s writings were sort of a beacon for me, a source of comfort a way for me to focus my...
Societyaninjusticemag.com

Why Do Black People Always Want to Bring Up Slavery?

There are White people who comment on my articles with words dripping with disdain at my audacity to continue to discuss the events of slavery. “Slavery was hundreds of years ago. Why are Black people still talking about it?”. “I wasn’t even born. I didn’t own slaves and neither did...
PharmaceuticalsWashington Examiner

Mike Rowe is right about the unvaccinated

Over the weekend, television host Mike Rowe responded to a user on Facebook who had asked him why he didn’t do more to encourage his viewers to get the coronavirus vaccines. Rowe’s response was one of the better I’ve seen: He said he had gotten vaccinated as soon as he was able, that he believed the vaccines work, but he understands the reasons why so many people are still hesitant.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
ImmigrationSouth Florida Times

Slavery reparations can come in time but a sincere apology is long overdue

The prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ahern, sat motionless as a large white mat was pulled over her head, completely covering her. Then the mat was taken off her and she embraced those who had put it on. The country’s leader had just been through an ifoga, or traditional Samoan ritual, in which the participants ask for or receive forgiveness, Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reported.
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy