New Requirements For Some Maryland State Employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as he announced new vaccination requirements for some state employees. The Republican governor said the requirements will apply to state employees who work in congregant settings in 48 different state facilities, beginning Sept. 1. They include health care facilities under the state health department, the juvenile services department, the state corrections department, and veterans affairs. The state employees who work in those congregant settings will be required to show proof of vaccination. If they can’t, they will be required to adhere to strict face-covering requirements and submit to regular ongoing COVID-19 testing.