Harrisburg, PA

PA Expands Medicaid Postpartum Coverage Period for Mothers

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration announced intent to extend the postpartum coverage period for mothers eligible for Medicaid because of their pregnancy. It will allow new mothers and their babies and thousands of birthing parents to continue access to physical and behavioral health care necessary to keep themselves healthy and their families on a path to good health and well-being. Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead said ending pregnancy-related coverage for mothers covered through Medicaid just 60 days after birth risks mothers going without necessary and potentially life-saving care. She added that expanded one year postpartum coverage will provide continuity in health care through a critical period in the mother’s life and a foundational time for the health and well-being of their children.

