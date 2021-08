SYDNEY (AP) — Rugby Australia has confirmed that the third Bledisloe Cup test between New Zealand and the Wallabies will be played on Aug. 28 in Perth, Western Australia. The match was originally scheduled for Aug. 21 but has been put back by a week due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions following the first two matches. Auckland’s Eden Park will host both those games, the first on Saturday and the second a week later on Aug. 14.