MLB

⚾ Royals top White Sox

Hays Post
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check, and Emmanuel Rivera's line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double Thursday night that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory. Kansas City won its second consecutive game, while the...

