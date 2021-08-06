Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BofA Securities Upgrades Leslie's (LESL) Seeing 5 Reasons to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

(Updated - August 6, 2021 7:29 AM EDT)BofA Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki upgraded Leslie's (NASDAQ: LESL) from Neutral to Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bofa Securities#Bofa Securities#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Buy

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull upgraded Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $85.00 (from $82.00). The analyst comments "Our recently published note (PLNT: Could Franchisees Squeeze Out More Development Reps Than Expected?) argued that franchisees were recovering financially and would likely open more units in 2022/2023 than current Street estimates. Since that report, we evaluated various data sources to determine how many gyms that domestic franchisees have opened year-to-date. As of last week, we estimate Planet Fitness is operating roughly 2,185-2,195 locations (globally), which compares to the Street mean estimate of 2,166 locations for 2Q and 2,188 locations for 3Q. Based on this new data, we believe higher-than-expected unit openings could be a catalyst for shares, so we upgrade PLNT to Buy."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (DCRDU) Announces 27.5M at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: DCRDU) announced today that it has commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,125,000 units. Each unit issued in the IPO will consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "DCRDU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DCRD" and "DCRDW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Northcoast Research Upgrades Lyft (LYFT) to Buy

Northcoast Research analyst John Healy upgraded Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $65.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Lyft click here. For more ratings news on Lyft click here. Shares of Lyft closed at $53.91 yesterday.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Aspen Technology (AZPN) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Jackson E. Ader downgraded Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Assumes Array Technologies (ARRY) at Buy

Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha assumes coverage on Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Citi Reiterates Buy Rating on NIO (NIO) Despite ASPs Falling

Citi analyst, Jeff Chung reiterated a Buy rating and $72.00 price target on NIO (NYSE: NIO) after the company announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades M/I Homes (MHO) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgraded M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Wendy's (WEN) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer upgraded Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) from In ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades AllianceBernstein (AB) to Buy

Citi analyst William Katz upgraded AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $54.50 (from $44.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on AllianceBernstein click here. For more ratings news on AllianceBernstein click here. Shares of AllianceBernstein closed at $48.27 yesterday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) to Buy

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen upgraded Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Upgrades Array Technologies (ARRY) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen upgraded Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy