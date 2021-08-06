‘Mariner Of The Mountains’: Cannes Review
Smooth sailing for Brazil’s Karim Ainouz as he traces his family’s recent past back to Algeria. Dir: Karim Ainouz. Brazil/France/Germany/Algeria. 2021. 98 mins. Exile was a central theme in Karim Ainouz’s stirring melodrama The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao (2019). It is also a key element of Mariner Of The Mountains (Marinheiro das Montanhas), a highly personal documentary essay in which Ainouz undertakes a sentimental first journey to Algeria. The trip brings him a clearer understanding of his family history and the story of his father’s homeland. A film that takes an increasing emotional hold as it unfolds, it should successfully navigate the festival circuit.www.screendaily.com
