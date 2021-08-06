Cancel
‘Mariner Of The Mountains’: Cannes Review

Cover picture for the articleSmooth sailing for Brazil’s Karim Ainouz as he traces his family’s recent past back to Algeria. Dir: Karim Ainouz. Brazil/France/Germany/Algeria. 2021. 98 mins. Exile was a central theme in Karim Ainouz’s stirring melodrama The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao (2019). It is also a key element of Mariner Of The Mountains (Marinheiro das Montanhas), a highly personal documentary essay in which Ainouz undertakes a sentimental first journey to Algeria. The trip brings him a clearer understanding of his family history and the story of his father’s homeland. A film that takes an increasing emotional hold as it unfolds, it should successfully navigate the festival circuit.

MoviesScreendaily

IFC Films snaps up Andrea Arnold’s Cannes premiere ‘Cow’

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Andrea Arnold’s Cow following its world premiere in the Cannes Premiere sidebar earlier this month. Arnold shot Cow over seven years and described her bovine chronicle as “one dairy cow’s reality and acknowledging her great service to us”. She added, “When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world in her.”
WorldScreendaily

‘The Devil’s Deal’: Fantasia Review

Lee Won-tae’s twisty thriller relishes the wickedness of its amoral characters. Dir: Lee Won-tae. South Korea. 2021. 116 mins. There’s very little difference between the politicians and the gangsters in The Devil’s Deal, an engrossing thriller in which a stolen election leads to revenge and murder. Filmmaker Lee Won-tae relishes the opportunity to tell this story of a pit of vipers, led by Cho Jin-woong as an aspiring congressman who eagerly abandons any trace of moral fibre while vowing to destroy the crooked businessmen and criminals who scuppered his ambitions. Stylish and bracingly chilly, the picture may not have much new to say about how power corrupts, but it’s awfully fun to watch Lee’s scheming combatants grapple to gain the upper hand.
MoviesScreendaily

Locarno 2021: the eight projects selected for the Open Doors Hub co-pro platform

The Open Doors Hub co-production platform showcases eight projects from Southeast Asian and Mongolian talent nurtured by Locarno. Screen profiles the selection at this year’s festival, which runs August 4-14 9 Temples To Heaven (Thai) Dir. Sompot Chidgasornpongse. Prod co. Kick The Machine Films. Based on his personal experiences, Thai...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash’: Locarno Review

Indonesian auteur Edwin adapts Eka Kurniawan’s free-wheeling novel for the big screen. Dir: Edwin. Indonesia/Germany/Singapore. 2021. 114 minutes. The pulpy fiction of Eka Kurniawan — ’Indonesian literature’s Quentin Tarantino’ — experiences an inglorious first big-screen adaptation with the plodding genre-blender Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash. Premiering in the main competition at Locarno ahead of a North American bow in Toronto, this lurid, romantically-inflected tale of a hot-head brawler plagued by erectile dysfunction seems unlikely to mark a rebound for mono-monikered director/co-writer Edwin.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Hinterland’: Locarno Review

Back to Vienna of old with Stefan Ruzowitsky’s propulsive post-war thriller. Dir: Stefan Ruzowitzky. Austria / Luxembourg 2021. 99 minutes. The Third Man meets Se7en amid the chaos of post-Second World War Vienna in atmospheric serial-killer thriller Hinterland, a welcome return to the limelight for director Stefan Ruzowitzky some 13 years after his The Counterfeiters landed the international Oscar. Built around a powerhouse performance by Murathan Muslu as a battle-scarred veteran enmeshed in a nightmarish murder-mystery, the film imaginatively deploys green-screen technology to conjure off-kilter visions of the Austrian capital a century ago.
MoviesScreendaily

Asian Shadows picks up Venice Days opener ‘Shen Kong’ (exclusive)

Asian Shadows has picked up international rights to Chen Guan’s Shen Kong, which will premiere as the opening film of Venice Days at this year’s Venice Film Festival (September 1-11). Set during the Covid-19 pandemic in China, the film follows two lonely citizens of a city in lockdown, who wander...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Beckett Review

Netflix has made a serious play in cornering the market when it comes to mid budget thrillers, the majority of which tend to boast a recognizable star in the lead and a relatively high concept. While director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s English-language feature debut Beckett, which is coming to the platform on August 13th, certainly ticks a couple of those boxes, it’s much more indebted to the work of Alfred Hitchcock and the raft of classic 1970s conspiracy stories than any modern equivalents.
MoviesScreendaily

Cannes Camera d’Or winner ‘Murina’ secures UK-Ireland distributor (exclusive)

Modern Films has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s Camera d’Or-winning Murina from The Match Factory. The distributor is planning for a theatrical release in spring 2022, followed by a rollout across Modern’s virtual cinema platform Modern On Demand. Murina played in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes last month...
MoviesScreendaily

Thai project ‘A Useful Ghost’ leads Locarno Open Doors winners

Projects from Indonesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, and the Philippines were among the winners of the 19th edition of Locarno’s Open Doors section which has concluded its three-year focus on Southeast Asia and Mongolia. Prizes were given to projects from the Open Doors Hub and Lab at the awards ceremony on Tuesday...
MoviesScreendaily

‘​Hotel Poseidon’: Fantasia Review

Welcome to Stef Lernous’ nightmarish debut, ’a repulsively compelling one-off’. Dir/scr: Stef Lernous. Belgium. 2021. 89 mins. Dave (Tom Vermeir) has hair that looks as though it was washed in congealed bacon fat and trousers so filthy that they creak when he puts them on. His home, a condemned hotel which closed long ago but still plays host to a stream of outcasts, looks like the aftermath of an environmental catastrophe. Over the course of a day (or perhaps longer — time is a sticky, shapeless thing in Dave’s world), he slips into an increasingly nightmarish hinterland. He witnesses outlandish and macabre scenes, finds himself imprisoned in a glass cube for the amusement of a trio of hard-eyed women, and has to deal with the death of the aunt whose pension bankrolled the hotel. Hallucinatory, hilarious and probably the most toe-curlingly unsavoury film ever made, the debut picture from Stef Lernous is a repulsively compelling one-off.
MoviesScreendaily

CineLink projects line-up for Sarajevo 2021

Ten feature projects from Southeast Europe will compete for €46,000 (£38,973) in total prize money as part of the Sarajevo Film Festival’s Co-Production Market running in the CineLink industry Days that is a taking place as a hybrid event this year. The projects include Serbian director Marko Grba Singh’s Forget...
MoviesScreendaily

IFC Films acquires Hany Abu-Assad’s Toronto world premiere ‘Huda’s Salon’

IFC Films has picked up North American rights from Memento International to Hany Abu-Assad’s upcoming Toronto world premiere Huda’s Salon. The filmmaker’s (Paradise Now, The Mountain Between Us) latest feature follows Reem, a young mother married to a jealous man, who goes to Huda’s salon in Bethlehem for a haircut and an attentive ear.
MoviesScreendaily

Toronto selects eight titles for Platform programme, Riz Ahmed to head jury

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has selected eight features for its Platform section, for which UK actor and filmmaker Riz Ahmed will head the jury. The Platform selection includes Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s Earwig, produced by France’s Petit Film, Belgium’s Frakas Productions and the UK’s Anti-Worlds, with backing from Film4 and the BFI.
Movieshollywood-elsewhere.com

NYFF Stuffed With Cannes, Berlin Repeats

World of Reel‘s Jordan Ruimy has composed a tidy breakdown of the 59th New York Film Festival (9.24 — 10.10). We’re talking 19 Cannes titles — 8 competition (including Julia Ducournau’s Titane, the Palme d’Or winner), 5 out-of-competition and 6 from Director’s Fortnight. Only three Venice Film Festival picks will...
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Criterion Corner: The Ascent (1977) - Reviewed

By now you’ve probably heard of Russian director Elem Klimov’s legendary WWII cinematic and hallucinatory waking nightmare Come and See thanks to the Criterion Collection’s recently re-released blu-ray edition, cementing the film’s status as an indefatigable film monument of formidable size and unspeakable horrors contained therein. But what you may not be aware of is that before embarking on his unforgettable 1985 Mosfilm modern classic is that Klimov was married to the equally towering presence of a film director named Larisa Shepitko and that she beat her husband to the finish line with her savage and bleak 1977 WWII drama The Ascent.

