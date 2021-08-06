Cancel
Olympics-Debut climbing gold as sun torches volleyball sands, diplomacy intrudes

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Beach volleyball players roasted on the sands of Tokyo Bay https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-vbv/olympics-beach-volleyball-us-ross-klineman-win-gold-in-tokyo-games-idUSL4N2PC1TG and Olympic race walkers broiled in Japan’s supposedly cooler north https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-ath/update-1-olympics-athletics-polands-tomala-wins-mens-50km-race-walk-idUSL8N2PD02J on Friday, while organisers removed two Belarusian officials https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/two-belarus-team-members-stripped-games-accreditation-removed-olympic-village-2021-08-05 after sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya defected. With solar and political heat clinging to athletes in their final...

