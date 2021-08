The Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates following a 12-0 victory last night. The Brewers outscored the Bucs 28-3 in the sweep. Chad Kuhl allowed three earned runs in 5-1/3rd innings, but the Pirate bullpen allowed nine more runs to Milwaukee. The game ended with first baseman John Nogowski pitching the ninth inning. He gave up three runs on five hits. The Bucs managed just three hits in the game, none of which went for extra bases.