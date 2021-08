Outlander takes viewers back to the 1700s on a weekly basis when new seasons are airing on Starz, but that doesn't mean the cast members are stuck in the 18th century when it comes to their downtime on set. Stars Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton, who play Roger and Brianna MacKenzie on Outlander, took some time while working on Season 6 to film a fun video illustrating how well they know each other, and the result was an argument about Justin Bieber that definitely wouldn't take place circa the American Revolution.