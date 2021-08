Countries that used to treat Covid-19 like the plague are starting to think of it more like new seasons of American Idol—just a fact of life. Countries like Singapore. With 67% of Singapore's nearly 5.7 million people fully vaccinated, officials said yesterday they’ll continue with their plan to ease Covid-19 curbs starting next week. In-person dining will resume, border controls will be loosened, and some employees can head back to the office. The reasoning is that perpetual reopening and closing of businesses will give the economy chronic whiplash.