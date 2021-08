If you’re interested in becoming a Psychology major at college or planning to pursue a career in the psychology field in the future, this is the right article for you! Your interest in studying the mind and behavior of people as well as helping people cope with emotionally draining situations, mental illnesses, and addictions can take you many places in life—once you have the education to back it up. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about being a Psychology major and the careers you could have after graduation.