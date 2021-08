These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Pirelli's 2022 calendar features a musician-packed casting: Cher, Iggy Pop, Grimes, Normani, St. Vincent, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix and more. Titled "On The Road," it explores the idea that "the life of a musician is made up of roads, travel, waiting in hotels, hours backstage," according to photographer Bryan Adams. Pirelli also released exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of the subjects with the photographer, shown in the gallery below. The calendar presentation will take place in November, marking its official return after having been suspended last year due to the pandemic. {Fashionista inbox}