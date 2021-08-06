The Gimlet Is the Easiest Classic Cocktail That You Already Know How to Make

If you only know one thing about the Mojito, is that it’s made from rum and mint, but if you know one more thing, it’s probably that bartenders hate them. “I’m sorry,” someone will say to me when I’m behind the bar, their face already wincing as if they’re bracing for impact, “but… would it be OK if I asked for a Mojito?” It’s weirdly hard-wired in the culture, as sure as Tuesday means tacos. If you want the bartender to hate you, order a Mojito. But why? Well, here’s a confession: I used to be that bartender. I hated Mojitos....