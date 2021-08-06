Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Gimlet Is the Easiest Classic Cocktail That You Already Know How to Make

By Yolanda Evans
vinepair.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gimlet is a timeless, effortless classic cocktail. A simple combination of gin and lime juice, it’s basically impossible to mess up, but there are many ways that you can customize this refreshing cocktail to your own taste buds. Some might add simple syrup to cut the bitterness, while others might make their own cordial rather than using the original staple: Rose’s Lime Cordial. No matter how you make it, it’s a beautiful tart drink with a unique origin story.

vinepair.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Chandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin Cocktail#Botanical Gin#Cocktails#Food Drink#British#Rear Admiral#Navy#Martinis#Tanqueray London Dry Gin#Abv#The London Dry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Is Rachael Ray's Favorite Comfort Food Restaurant

What's your favorite restaurant? For most of us, it's a hard question to answer. It depends on your mood, right? All of us have our go-to spots for different occasions and tastes — whether it's Mexican, Chinese, Italian, sushi, burgers, pizza, or something else. We'll choose a sentimental restaurant for a special anniversary, or an energetic spot with loud music and great cocktails for a raucous night with best friends.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make Magic Bars + Twists on the Classic Recipe

Many of us bakers have a few go-to recipes that satisfy every time. Maybe that’s a batch of fudgy brownies, a pan of cookie brittle or a loaf of banana bread. Classics like these always hit the spot. Another must-have recipe that always leaves you with an empty pan: magic...
Food & Drinkshourdetroit.com

How to Make Social Kitchen and Bar’s Up Rooted Cocktail

Social Kitchen and Bar’s Up Rooted cocktail features a special ingredient — GingeRx Apple. The apple, ginger, turmeric, and lime concoction — which retails for $45 for pack of 12 at gingerxshots.com — is made by GingeRX, a Michigan-based line of organic juice shots. Find the recipe for the cocktail below.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish Carla Hall Ever Ate On Baking Championship

While experiences may vary, one thing is for sure if you are a celebrity chef who spends their days hosting and judging food-based television shows, writing cookbooks, running restaurant kitchens, and making appearances to talk about all of the above: you are going to try a lot of different dishes. Carla Hall went from being a "Top Chef" contestant to being on the other side of the equation, trying competitors' creations on different TV programs. Few people know better, then, what it's like to take a bite of both incredibly delicious foods and incredibly not-delicious foods.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

How to make a Sazerac cocktail

"It has a lustrous brick-red hue and perfumed notes of licorice, fennel, orange, and lemon." The Sazerac is a strong and storied drink. Although its roots on close inspection are likely adaptations of the classic whiskey cocktail by New York tenders of the gilded age, its trunk, branches, leaves, and bird’s nests are deeply associated with that other capital of cocktails, New Orleans.
Newport Beach, CAorangecoast.com

Five Classic Cocktails and Where to Get Them in O.C.

There’s something magical about getting an exquisite classic cocktail at the top of its game. These five O.C. places have taken age-old recipes and injected new life into each drink with quality ingredients, expert technique, and respect for the tried and true. Salud!. The Negroni: Bello By Sandro Nardone. Sometimes,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

How to Make a Mojito, the Rum Cocktail That’s a Beachy Cuban Summer in a Glass

If you only know one thing about the Mojito, is that it’s made from rum and mint, but if you know one more thing, it’s probably that bartenders hate them. “I’m sorry,” someone will say to me when I’m behind the bar, their face already wincing as if they’re bracing for impact, “but… would it be OK if I asked for a Mojito?” It’s weirdly hard-wired in the culture, as sure as Tuesday means tacos. If you want the bartender to hate you, order a Mojito. But why? Well, here’s a confession: I used to be that bartender. I hated Mojitos....
vinepair.com

Every Summer Cocktail You Need to Try With Tanqueray

There is something about summer that puts everyone in the mood for fresh, sun-kissed ingredients. Maybe it’s because we’re feeling nostalgic for memories of summery fruit stands or herb gardens, or perhaps the warm weather just has us craving as many refreshing summer finds as possible. Either way, one thing...
New York City, NYTODAY.com

Make these Olympic-inspired cocktails at home

It just got easier to have an Olympic gold medal. Will Wyatt, owner of cocktail bar “Mister Paradise” in New York City, is on the plaza making “gold medals,” brightly colored drinks named after different aspects of the Olympics.Aug. 5, 2021.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

The Paloma is the perfect, simple summer cocktail — you can make one with as few as two ingredients

As a child, grapefruit was the flavor of deprivation — those sour diet breakfasts of Grandmother's when she decided it was time to cut back. The bitter taste of restriction, of depriving yourself of what you really want, lingered well into adulthood. But I came around to grapefruit, especially the redder varieties that offer just a hint of sweetness with the sour. Have grapefruits gotten better, or has my palate simply grown? A riddle that may never be entirely solved.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

How and Why Did the Daiquiri Get a Bad Rap?

For most Americans, the Daiquiri is synonymous with a tropical-themed day drink. It’s typically served frozen, infused with strawberry flavors, and topped with a mini umbrella for good measure. But in Caribbean and tiki cultures, as well as among drinks industry insiders, the Daiquiri is something else entirely: a simple,...
Drinksvinepair.com

9 Things You Should Know About Natural Light

Originally launched by Anheuser-Busch in 1977, Natural Light has been a fixture in the fridges — and on the beer pong tables — of college students for decades. Beloved for its budget-friendly price and light, easy-drinking flavor, the brew continues to win fans seeking a cheap beer to throw back.
vinepair.com

Homemade Cocktail Cherries Are the Garnish Upgrade Your Home Bar Needs

This month, VinePair is exploring how drinks pros are taking on old trends with modern innovations. In Old Skills, New Tricks, we examine contemporary approaches to classic cocktails and clever techniques behind the bar — plus convention-breaking practices in wine, beer, whiskey, and more. When crafting cocktails at home, most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy