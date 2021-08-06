Cancel
Treasury yields notch biggest weekly rise in over a month after Friday’s jobs report comes in hot

By Mark DeCambre, Vivien Lou Chen
U.S. Treasury yields notch their biggest weekly rise since June after a monthly reading on employment from the Labor Department showed that the U.S. created 943,000 jobs in July. That was the biggest jobs gain in nearly a year and a sign that the economy's rebound might not be impeded by the delta strain of COVID-19.

BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields extend rising run on Fed taper talk

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global shares hovered below record highs on Tuesday, while anticipation of earlier tapering of bond-buying by the Federal Reserve pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their longest rising run in six months. The dollar also scaled a four-month high versus the euro as investors looked...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Fed's $8 trillion balance sheet will only grow

Don't expect the Federal Reserve to materially shrink its balance sheet for quite some time. Analysts and economists are coming to the conclusion that U.S. central bankers will keep slowly expanding their $8.2 trillion stockpile for the foreseeable future, even if the economic recovery stays on track and they start to pare back their $120 billion monthly bond purchases.
Congress & CourtsNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Little Changed Ahead of Inflation Data, Infrastructure Vote

The consumer price index and the producer price index, both of which measure inflation, are scheduled to come out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The U.S. Senate will vote Tuesday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key priority for President Joe Biden, before beginning a fresh debate on a $3.5 billion expansion of social programs.
Economyspglobal.com

Economists warn of market disruption as Fed balance sheet surpasses $8 trillion

The Federal Reserve has added more than $4 trillion to its balance sheet since the end of 2019, largely through pandemic-era economic support programs. After more than doubling its asset holdings over the last two years to more than $8 trillion, the Federal Reserve is facing growing criticism over its swelling balance sheet as a substantial market disruptor.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise to Start the Week With Inflation Data in Focus

Job openings jumped higher for the month of June, reaching 10.1 million, the Labor Department reported Monday. The consumer price index and the producer price index, both of which measure inflation, are scheduled to come out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Treasury yields rose Monday, with investors despite strong job openings...
BusinessCNBC

Gold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets

Spot gold shed 2.1% to $1,725.96 per ounce by 1:40 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled 2.1% down at $1,726.50. Gold slumped to a more than four-month low on Monday, as strong U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations for an early tapering of the Federal Reserve's economic support measures. Spot gold...
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Inflation, Fed Speakers, COVID Fears Likely to Fuel Volatility

Gold futures plunged last week to its lowest level since June 30 last week as a solid jobs report supported the notion of sooner-than-expected tightening by the Federal Reserve. The robust labor market news set-off a series of events, including a spike higher in Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar, which raised the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion, while dampening demand for the dollar-denominated asset.
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges up, hits highest level in more than 4 months against euro

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up on. Tuesday, touching a more than four-month high against the euro,. as investors speculated further over whether recent strong jobs. data could push the Federal Reserve to soon start tapering its. bond-buying program. The U.S. dollar index, which measures...
Marketskitco.com

Dollar touches highest level in more than 4 months amid Fed speculation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a its highest level in more than four months against the euro on Tuesday, as investors speculated further over whether recent strong jobs data could be enough to push the Federal Reserve to soon start tapering its bond-buying program. The U.S. dollar...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise; three-year auction sees solid demand

(Recasts, adds auction results, analyst comments, reverse repo volume) CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels since mid-July on Tuesday, rising on the long end of the curve after the U.S. Senate passed a massive infrastructure bill, while a three-year note auction produced strong results. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached 1.349%, its highest since July 15, and last was up 3 basis points at 1.3473%. The 30-year bond yield, which rose as high as 1.992%, rose 2.9 basis points to 1.9895%. The 10-year yield, up for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, was set for its longest daily rising streak since late January-early February. That sharp climb took yields from 1% to 1.776% by the end of March. The $58 billion of three-year notes were sold at a high yield of 0.465% and with a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of an above-average 2.54. The three-year yield was last up 2.4 basis points at 0.4503%. Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial, said yields rose after the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and opened debate on a $3.5 trillion spending plan. Light trading volume and big investment-grade corporate bond issuance so far this week were also factors, he said. "Bringing the Treasury auctions at the same time we have a lot of corporate supply tends to pressure rates higher, which would help explain why the Treasuries are cheaper, but bonds elsewhere are not." Other Treasury auctions on tap for this week include $41 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $27 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. All eyes will be on Wednesday's release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July. Consumer prices are expected to have increased 0.5% in July after a 0.9% rise in June, according to economists polled by Reuters. They also forecast that in the 12 months through July, the index rose 5.3%, down slightly from 5.4% in June. Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said while Friday's stronger-than-expected July employment data set some rate expectations, the inflation picture remains cloudy. "Data coming out tomorrow will obviously provide some more clarity. It's not going to resolve the uncertainty about where inflation is heading," he said. Citing a rapidly growing U.S. economy, a few Fed officials said on Monday inflation was already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of rate hikes and that further progress on the labor front could trigger the start of tapering of the central bank's asset purchases. Cash flowing into the Fed's reverse repurchase agreement facility was just shy of $1 trillion at $998.6 billion on Tuesday. It reached a record high of $1.039 trillion on July 30. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was about less than a basis point steeper at 110.59 basis points. August 10 Tuesday 3:53PM New York / 1953 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.005 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003 Two-year note 99-199/256 0.2384 0.018 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.4503 0.024 Five-year note 99-8/256 0.8243 0.032 Seven-year note 99-40/256 1.1262 0.030 10-year note 102-136/256 1.3473 0.030 20-year bond 105-196/256 1.8986 0.029 30-year bond 108-160/256 1.9895 0.029 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Marc Jones, Giles Elgood, Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)
StocksFinancial Times

Wall St banks forecast slimmer rise in Treasury yields this year

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about US Treasury bonds news. A clutch of investment banks have cut their outlooks for Treasury yields after a rally this summer in the $22tn US government bond market blindsided much of Wall Street. The 10-year Treasury yield...
BusinessForexTV.com

Treasuries See Further Downside Ahead Of Inflation Data

Treasuries moved moderately lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions. After moving to the downside in morning trading, bond prices remained firmly negative throughout the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.5 basis points to 1.342 percent.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed's Rosengren: Stimulus wind down to begin by fall

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston added his voice Monday to a growing number of people, inside and outside the Fed, who say the central bank should soon begin to dial back its extraordinary aid for an economy that is strongly recovering from the pandemic recession. Eric...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures add to recent steep losses Tuesday as dollar and yields climb

Gold futures turn lower Tuesday morning, extending declines a day after putting in the lowest settlement since March on Monday, following a plunge of more than 5% intraday in early Asian trading hours. December gold was trading $4.60, or 0.3%, lower at $1,721.80 an ounce, a day after bullion skidded 2.1% for the lowest settlement since March 31. Trading for gold comes as the 10-year Treasury note yield rises to 1.34%, up from 1.316% on Monday and as the dollar strengthens. The buck was rising 0.2% at 93.10, as guaged by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the currency against a half-dozen rivals. A stronger dollar can make assets priced in the currency more expensive to overseas buyers, while rising yields can undercut demand for nonyielding precious metals.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise tepidly to start Tuesday action as investors await Senate vote on infrastructure

U.S. stocks edged higher Tuesday morning, as investors watched the global spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and searched for fresh catalysts to keep pushing equities higher. Investors were also awaiting the passage of a infrastructure package by the Senate later in the session. Energy prices , meanwhile, were rebounding from a sharp rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% at 35,129, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,436, and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.2% at 14,888. Meanwhile, the Senate was set to pass a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure...

